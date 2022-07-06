ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Kennedy Chandler signs 4-year, $7.1M rookie contract with Grizzlies

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cordova native Kennedy Chandler and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to terms Tuesday on a four-year, $7.1 million rookie contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. According to ESPN, the deal includes $4.94...

