LEHI, Utah — Free resources are available to help Utah gun owners secure their firearms and also store them away from a home where someone is having a mental health crisis. “Around 80% of all gun deaths in Utah are a result of suicide, and for youth, it’s around 75% of gun deaths are related to suicide,” said Doug Thomas, community health director for Intermountain Healthcare. “So our safe storage in Utah really is a suicide prevention strategy more than anything else.”

LEHI, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO