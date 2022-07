Edib Bronja, of Novi Pazar, Serbia, will continue his academic and athletic careers for the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team in the fall of 2022. Bronja averaged 8.7 points, five rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season for OKK Novi Pazar. The 6-7 guard helped his team finish the season as the tenth best team in the country, while finishing in the top three in blocks in the First Junior League of Serbia. “I chose North Platte Community College because I want to become a better player,” said Bronja. “North Platte gives me the opportunity to learn from successful coaches, while I continue to work on my game.” Edib is the son of Alija Bronja and Sevda Makic.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO