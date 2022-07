SALT LAKE CITY — The 4th of July weekend was a deadly one on Utah's roads as at least three people died in separate crashes across the state. About 6:41 a.m. on Saturday troopers say a Ford Ranger that was traveling on state route 189 in Wasatch County near Deer Creek State Park left the roadway for an unknown reason.

WASATCH COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO