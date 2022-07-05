Eric Walden: Jazz coach Will Hardy says his first order…

Congratulations to the Utah Jazz. They just robbed the Minnesota Timberwolves with the latter’s complete cooperation. They took them for four first-round draft picks — one in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 (the first three are unprotected and the fourth is top-five protected) in a big trade. Actually, it’s five first-round picks — the Timberwolves also included Walker Kessler, a first-round pick in this year’s draft, in the deal.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO