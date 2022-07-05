ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Walden: Jazz coach Will Hardy says his first order…

 4 days ago

Eric Walden: Jazz coach Will Hardy says his first order of business is...

ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
deseret.com

Is another trade coming soon for the Utah Jazz?

It has been nearly a week since the news broke that the Utah Jazz were trading All-NBA center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That trade became official Wednesday — the Jazz’s trade of Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets was official on June 30 — and since then it has been quiet.
FastBreak on FanNation

Donovan Mitchell's Cryptic Tweet On Thursday

On Thursday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a twee that said: "Circle got smaller everybody can’t go". Mitchell and the Jazz had another solid regular season, but they continue to come up short in the NBA Playoffs. They lost in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks in...
deseret.com

Time will tell if Jazz got upper hand in big trade

Congratulations to the Utah Jazz. They just robbed the Minnesota Timberwolves with the latter’s complete cooperation. They took them for four first-round draft picks — one in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 (the first three are unprotected and the fourth is top-five protected) in a big trade. Actually, it’s five first-round picks — the Timberwolves also included Walker Kessler, a first-round pick in this year’s draft, in the deal.
