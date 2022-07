There are no names on the Indiana basketball jerseys, just a number, and those digits mean a lot to all Hoosiers fans. So we want to know who your favorites are, starting with the No. 0 in Indiana basketball history that's meant the most to you. Pick your favorite, and we'll do this every day for the rest of the summer. Some choice will be harder than others.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO