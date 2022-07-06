ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Animals devoured themselves to avoid starvation,’ investigators alleging mistreatment at sanctuary say

By Salvador Rivera
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tx13T_0gVsK46j00

MEXICO CITY ( Border Report ) — An animal sanctuary for big cats in Mexico, operated by a California charity, has been raided by Mexican officials who have removed 190 lions, tigers, jaguars and other animals found in “deplorable conditions.”

The Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation , with offices in Los Angeles, operates the sanctuary where the raid took place on July 4.

The sanctuary, which is located in a suburb on the outskirts of Mexico City, is run by a controversial figure named Eduardo Serio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1netAB_0gVsK46j00
Eduardo Serio in front of an original art piece by artist Romero Britto at Hublot x Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation Brunch at Bagatelle Restaurant on December 3, 2016, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hublot of America)

Celebrities such as the Kardashians, Paris Hilton and others have donated large sums of money to Serio to help care for rescued lions, tigers and other big cats.

But PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals , has been very critical of Serio in the past, calling his operation “just another sham sanctuary making a profit by exploiting animals.”

Serio is now under investigation and is being sought for the mistreatment of animals, according to Mexico’s Attorney General.

“Eduardo Serio, owner of Black Jaguar-White Tiger is wanted for the extreme abandonment and mistreatment of hundreds of large felines,” prosecutors say.

Mexico’s Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums, AZCARM, put out a tweet denouncing Black Jaguar-White Tiger and its operator for the “extreme abandonment and mistreatment of hundreds of big felines that are in various states of extinction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFlFj_0gVsK46j00
Tweet issued by AZCARM.

Aside from the big cats, 17 primates and two coyotes were rescued during the raid, according to investigators.

Spider monkey wearing bulletproof vest found dead after shootout between police, gang members

Independent Film Producer Arturo Allende , who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, called the sanctuary “hell on earth for the animals.”

For the past two years, Allende has been working on a documentary about the Black Jaguar-White Tiger sanctuary.

“It’s a holocaust for the animals, it’s a crime,” he says.

Investigators report having plenty of photographic evidence taken by ex-workers on the site depicting “hundreds of big felines living in deplorable conditions without food, veterinary care or adequate space to move around.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“Many have visible wounds, many of the animals are in various states of malnutrition,” according to information released by investigators. “We have horrible testimony that some animals have been sacrificed while others have devoured themselves to avoid starvation.”

According to Serio’s website, his foundation “has been working tirelessly for over four years to rescue, rehabilitate, and preserve Animals through our Foundation. … We work to rescue as many Animals in need through independent rescue missions or by working with the Mexican government.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Police: Brownwood teen ambushed, shot during marijuana deal

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a teen was shot during a drug deal gone wrong in Brownwood early Tuesday morning. The Brownwood Police Department says 17-year-old Christopher Holland called 9-1-1 just before 1:00 a.m. and reported he was running away from several people around Bostick’s Automotive on Belle Plain Street and that he had been shot in the leg.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
The US Sun

Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
GEORGETOWN, TX
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle

A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Sanctuary#Malnutrition#Starvation#Mexican#Kardashians#Black Jaguar White Tiger#Association Of Zoos
ohmymag.co.uk

Rare Wild Cat species reappears after supposedly being extinct for 50 years

Its last sighting was in 1974. In Turkey, the Anatolian leopard, a cat species believed to be extinct, has been spotted in the country for the first time in about 50 years. The Anatolian leopard is also known as the Persian leopard, Caucasian leopard, or Panthera pardus tulliana. The Anatolian...
ANIMALS
ARTnews

400 Religious Monuments in Spain Are in Serious Danger Due to Neglect, Organization Says

Click here to read the full article. Four hundred religious monuments in Spain are in serious danger due to neglect, Hispania Nostra, a nonprofit that works to promote and conserve “cultural and national heritage” in Spain, said in a statement Thursday. Hispania Nostra publishes a record of different monuments, buildings, and sites of archaeological importance around the country and the condition they’re in. The Red List, which is published on a rolling basis, notes which sites are in a state of serious disrepair; their most recent update notes that many religious monuments are fading away due to neglect and looting. “Monasteries, hermitages,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
BigCountryHomepage

4 pets killed in South Abilene house fire on 4th of July

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A late morning house fire in South Abilene took the lives of four pets on Independence Day Monday. The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) said the occupant arrived home just after 10:00 a.m. Monday to find the house filled with smoke. Crews made their ways to the house in the 600 block […]
ABILENE, TX
The Independent

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, on May 28.It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protectiveMarwell Zoo spokeswomanBasil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.The...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Portland man charged with attacking father and 5-year-old daughter because he thought they were Japanese

A Portland man was arrested on Wednesday after failing to appear in court to face charges he attacked a father and his daughter because he believed they were of Japanese descent. Dylan Kesterson, 34, has been charged with multiple crimes, including two counts of first-degree bias crime, after he allegedly attacked Ryuichiro Abe and his 5-year-old daughter without provocation while they were out riding a tandem bicycle on the city’s Eastbank Esplanade.He rushed the family and “made comments about his perception that they were of Japanese descent”, according to police.“We felt we might be killed,” Mr Abe said during...
PORTLAND, OR
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy