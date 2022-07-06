ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Unacceptable’: 21 shot, 3 killed in gun violence over July 4 in CLE

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJhrz_0gVsJhHu00

*This story has been changed to remove the location where a 24-year-old female reportedly suffered gunshots to the legs. Reports as to where she was shot are still unsubstantiated, according to Cleveland Metroparks. We have reached out to Cleveland police.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Twenty-one people were shot, and three died on a holiday weekend Cleveland officials are calling “unacceptable.”

According to Cleveland police reports, officers are investigating 13 separate incidents of gun violence on Monday and Tuesday.

‘It was eerie’: Video shows moments after plane crashes into Akron parking lot

“What occurred over the holiday was unacceptable, senseless gun violence,” Director of Public Safety, Karrie D. Howard, said in a statement. “We all want safe neighborhoods, and together, we must do more.”

One of the fatal shootings took place at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the East 93rd Street and St. Catherine Avenue area. Reports state a 52-year-old man was shot in the back after getting out of his parked car. He was speaking with another man when a third man approached, and the two men began to attack the victim.

One shot him, and both men fled. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two men died in a second shooting, which happened at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 9400 block of East 141st Street. According to reports, a 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshots to his head and body. A 24-year-old man also was shot several times. They were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Reports state a large group of people were at the scene for a fireworks display when it happened.

Police are asking anyone with information in either of the cases to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can also be provided to CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available in each case.

Other shootings include the following:

— A 24-year-old female suffered gunshot wounds to the legs.
— A 20-year-old male was shot in the head and face, and a 26-year-old male was shot in the leg and stomach in the 4100 block of East 151st Street at 10:15 p.m. Monday.
— A 35-year-old male was shot several times, and a 21-year-old female was shot in the stomach in the 1900 block of East 55th Street around 11:09 p.m. Monday.
— A 31-year-old female was shot in the leg, and a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg in the East 155th Street and St. Clair Avenue area at 11:56 p.m. Monday.
— A 19-year-old male suffered an accidental gunshot wound to the leg, and a 21-year-old was shot in the foot in the 12601 block of Longmead Avenue at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday.
— A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg in the East 93rd Street and Union Avenue area at around 12:31 a.m. Tuesday.
— A 17-year-old male was shot in the arm in the East 78th Street and Spafford Road area.
— A 26-year-old male was shot in the arm in the 2100 block of East 43rd Street at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
— A 23-year-old woman was shot in both legs, and a 21-year-old male was shot in the leg in the East 124th Street and Gay Avenue area around 1:01 a.m. Tuesday.
— A 26-year-old male was shot in the leg, a 21-year-old male was shot in the legs, and a 24-year-old male was also shot in the 12000 block of Emery Avenue at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday.
— A 22-year-old female was shot in the thigh in the 10500 block of Park Heights Avenue at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday.

“Cleveland Police investigators have been and will continue to put an enormous amount of effort into solving these recent crimes,” said Interim Police Chief Wayne Drummond in a statement. “If you have any information that can assist our detectives, we ask that you reach out.”

When Akron mayor plans to lift curfew

Additionally, police report there were 226 calls for service to police-related fireworks activity. The use of fireworks without a permit is prohibited in the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man pleads not guilty to shooting 2 people in Elyria, killing 1

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman at the Colonnade Elyria apartments in May pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. Chi’Sean Oglesby was indicted on the charges of murder, attempted murder, felonious assault...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Police find Akron man shot to death, car ‘riddled’ with bullet holes

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said that yesterday afternoon a man was found deceased by a relative in the 2200 block of Sixth Street, his car surrounded by shattered glass and ‘riddled’ with bullet holes. According to police, around 1:20 p.m. they responded to the call, and...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Video shows Akron police officer punching protester

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 has confirmed a use of force investigation will be launched after video surfaced of an Akron police officer punching a protester. The incident happened Wednesday night. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX 8 with the video. We’ve learned the protester in the video is Michael Harris, of North Carolina. The 37-year-old was one of 7 people arrested in Akron protests Wednesday.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shooting victims found after car accident on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two shooting victims were found inside a car on I-71 Southbound Wednesday evening. According to officials, the driver crashed near W. 25th Street around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered the male passenger and the male driver were...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate murder of 24-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was murdered on the city’s West side, according to officials. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Arnold Hoyle, of Cleveland. Hoyle was killed in the 12000 block of Emery Avenue on July 5. This is in the city’s Bellaire...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Timothy Loehmann withdraws application for Tioga Borough police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday morning, former Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann withdrew his application for the Tioga Borough police department in Pennsylvania. The news first surfaced Wednesday on social media that Loehmann had been sworn in as the department’s sole police officer. When Loehmann was a Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Cleveland Metroparks#Cleveland Police#Violent Crime
10TV

Former police officer weighs in on death of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — Body camera footage from Akron Police officers in the shooting of Jayland Walker is being heavily scrutinized so 10TV spoke with a former police officer about this situation. In the video, you can hear eight officers fire at Walker for at least six seconds. The initial...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Warren man charged with assaulting, abducting woman

A Warren man is jailed on criminal charges after the woman he lives with told police that he choked her until she passed out. Rolfi Pena Jr., 29, was arrested Wednesday after being charged with felonious assault, abduction, and witness intimidation. Officers began their investigation on Thursday at a Warren...
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this luggage thief?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of the theft that took place on June 26 at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. Police said that the woman entered the airport and stole luggage from a carousel. The suspect arrived in a black...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon Police release dash cam video of deadly drunk driving accident

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man is being held on a $1 million bond in the Solon Jail after police said he was driving drunk and caused a crash which killed his girlfriend last week. On Thursday, Solon Police released dash cam video of the accident. Solon Police...
SOLON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy