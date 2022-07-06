ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Austin City Council approves modifications to city’s tobacco ordinance at Monday meeting

 2 days ago

The Austin City Council approved modifications to the city’s tobacco ordinance at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Austin City Council chambers. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated to the council in a memo that the biggest change would entail the elimination of the possession, use and purchase offenses...

