Hwy. 53 near Blair to close for 2 months starting in August

BLAIR, Wis. (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will close State Hwy. 53 just south of Blair for two months starting in August.

WisDOT will be replacing two box culverts between County Highway I and Blair, and there will not be a bypass.

The DOT will assign a detour that will follow Hwy. 54 from Galesville to Centerville, then Hwy. 93 to Arcadia and State Hwy. 95 back to Blair. The Trempealeau County Highway Department will share an exact start date at a later time.

