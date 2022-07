Arkansas Football has had plenty of success on the recruiting trail for the 2023 cycle, especially in the metro Atlanta area. To this point, Arkansas has a total of 20 commitments for the 2023 recruiting cycle, with four of those being from the state of Georgia, the most of any state that houses a Razorback commit. It appears that Arkansas looks to keep building a pipeline to the Peach State, as a highly-rated defensive tackle for the 2024 class has Arkansas on his radar. Champ Thompson, a four-star defensive tackle from Norcross, Georgia, recently revealed his top 10 college choices, and Arkansas makes...

NORCROSS, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO