Harris County, TX

Activists call for Pct. 1 deputy to be fired after video appears to show him 'brake check' cyclists

By Courtney Carpenter
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Community activists Quanell X and Dr. Candice Matthews with the Rainbow Push Coalition stood outside Harris County Precinct 1's Office on Tuesday, calling for one of their deputies to be fired after an incident with a group of cyclists last Thursday night.

"If you leave him on the force, what will he do next? He has clearly shown he is not emotionally fit to handle wearing the badge," Quanell X said.

"Alan Rosen, you better fire him, or we coming back here," Matthews said.

In a video taken by one of the cyclists, you can hear the patrol car's brakes screech as it appears the deputy "brake checked" the group.

The cyclist who filmed the video does not want his name used after he says he has received online threats after posting it to social media.

The man says the deputy also cut across lanes of traffic to drive in the lane where the cyclists were supposed to be, and he says he does not feel they received a lawful command from the deputy.

"I just think this was inappropriate behavior for a deputy and needs to be investigated. And, frankly, I'd be surprised if there shouldn't be criminal charges pressed against him, because I feel like the way he used his vehicle was an unlawful use of force," the cyclist explained.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen released the following statement about the incident:

"(Friday), I was made aware of an online video of a Precinct One deputy engaging several cyclists on the roadway. The brief video clip, filmed at approximately 10:15 p.m., on Thursday, June 30, 2022, depicts the deputy encountering the cyclists in the old Sunset Heights area of N. Main Street and Cavalcade Street. I was notified of this incident by a citizen complainant expressing concern for the safety of the cyclists, in addition to the deputy's behavior.

After viewing the deputy's dashcam video, which is now under investigation, it appears both parties, the deputy and cyclists on scene, were not conducting themselves in a safe manner. The cyclists were dangerously impacting other citizens, riding into oncoming traffic lanes and were taking over an entire intersection interrupting traffic.

I hold my deputies to a higher standard of professionalism, therefore, I have ordered the conduct of the deputy to be thoroughly investigated by our Internal Affairs Division. Once the investigation is complete, if the deputy's conduct was not consistent with departmental policies, I will take the appropriate action. I support the safety of cyclists and they have the right to be on the road, but I also enforce public safety laws and everyone must obey traffic laws for their own safety and that of others."

The cyclist ABC13 spoke with said he did not see cyclists behaving in an unsafe way that night.

"There (were) about 150 people there on their bikes that night and 99.9999% of them were driving in accordance (with) the law and this deputy just freaked out," the cyclist said.

Precinct 1 said there has been no change to the deputy's work status.

