Although I’m a girl, I am very handsome! Patches is my name and I’m a 2 year old hound mix. I’m even housebroken or I was when I got here. Can you believe, I was surrendered by my family due to me not getting along with my dog sibling after a year of living together. If I could talk I’d tell them it was my sibling that started it. Oh well, I’m sure I’ll find a new home that will appreciate me, but I would prefer to not be around small animals.

HEBER SPRINGS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO