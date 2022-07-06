ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, WI

UPDATE: Name released of 61-year-old found dead in Mississippi River

By Site staff
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeyUM_0gVsHj7m00

TOWN OF BUFFALO, Wis. (WKBT) — Law enforcement identified the 61-year-old woman found dead in pool 6 of the Mississippi River.

Authorities identified her as Diana Bork of Independence. Winona and Buffalo County responded Tuesday afternoon after fisherman called in a report of a body near an island in the Town of Buffalo. Winona Dive Rescue aided both agencies and recovered Bork’s body from the river.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

