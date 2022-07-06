UPDATE: Name released of 61-year-old found dead in Mississippi River

TOWN OF BUFFALO, Wis. (WKBT) — Law enforcement identified the 61-year-old woman found dead in pool 6 of the Mississippi River.

Authorities identified her as Diana Bork of Independence. Winona and Buffalo County responded Tuesday afternoon after fisherman called in a report of a body near an island in the Town of Buffalo. Winona Dive Rescue aided both agencies and recovered Bork’s body from the river.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

