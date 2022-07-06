ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Child seriously hurt in a hit-and-run during Fourth of July celebration

By Andres Gutierrez
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q68B3_0gVsHM1B00

A mother believes a driver was exceeding the speed limit when they seriously injured her daughter in a hit-and- run during a Fourth of July celebration .

One moment, Champayne Henderson was watching her daughter, Znajsia "Nae" Nunnally, light the last firework of the night. The next moment is one she'll never forget.

"She bent down and all I remember is a car flying down going at least 60 to 65 miles per hour. It hit her. She flew up in the air did like two flips," Henderson said.

It happened around 11:30 Monday night near east 85th Street and Prospect Avenue. The car, a silver sedan, kept traveling south, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

"They sped off and they didn't even stop at the stop sign down the street," Henderson said.

Relatives who were sitting in the driveway rushed to the 11-year-old girl.

"At first she was unresponsive. She wasn't saying anything, and my mom was like ‘Nae! ‘Nae!' She's screaming in her ear, and she took a deep breath, her life came back," Henderson said.

The violent impact broke Nunnally's left thighbone, the worst of her injuries.

"They had to put a rod in her leg to place the bone back in place. So, she got two screws at the bottom of the rod and two screws at the top. She can't walk," Henderson said.

Doctors at Children's Mercy have told the family it'll be at least three months before the girl can try to walk on her own.

"She wants to be strong for everybody. That's just what type of kids she is, she's a strong kid. But I can tell that she's hurt," Henderson said. "She’s really hurt."

While Nunnally, a track athlete and drill captain of the KC Marching Falcons, recovers her mom wants justice in this hit-and-run.

"Just turn yourself in. Because what are you thinking right now? Like, is it not in your heart?" Henderson said.

The owner of a neighboring business told KSHB 41 News one of his security cameras captured the hit and run. He's handing the footage over to KCPD.

A KCPD spokesperson said the footage will become part of the active investigation and it will not be released to the public unless the detective working this case chooses to do so.

In the meantime, if you know anything about this hit-and-run call the KC Greater Crimestoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

KCPD investigating homicide at 51st Street and Lawn Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police are investigating a homicide near 51st Street and Lawn Avenue Thursday morning. Officers say someone called them after finding a man lying on the side of the road at around 4:45 a.m. Police say that man had been injured, but did not specify what kinds of injuries he had.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Police Department
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Woman Gets DWI and Drug Possession Charge

A Kansas City woman was arrested in Daviess County late Wednesday for DWI and drug possession charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Kansas City resident Rachel A. Shepard was arrested at 10:31 Wednesday night in Daviess County for driving while intoxicated via drugs and possession of marijuana in the form of THC pen.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Deputies attempt to identify truck in Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are attempting to identify the driver of a truck or who it may belong to after a home invasion on Wednesday evening. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says patrol deputies and detectives have opened an investigation into a home invasion that happened early Wednesday evening, July 6.
TOPEKA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

2 in custody for Platte County murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two persons of interest have been taken into custody in another state for allegedly committing murder in Platte County, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, and Cordero Thomas Cervantes, 32, were identified as persons of interest in the case...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Patrol arrests man and woman on DWI allegations

A Kansas City woman was arrested late Wednesday while in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports that 31-year-old Rachel Shepard has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as possession of marijuana. Shepard was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A St. Joseph...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Missouri woman on felony warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City woman in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 on a felony warrant and other allegations. The warrant for 33-year-old Christina Harris was from Jackson County. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failing to display valid plates.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy