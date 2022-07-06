Clockwise from top left: Bria Suggs, Madeline Thigpen, Itoro Umontuen and Alexis Grace.

At the 2022 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Fund’s Messenger Awards, the Atlanta Voice’s content was recognized by seven awards, including three awards for best content in category. The award ceremony took place on June 24 in New Orleans, as part of the NNPA’s salutation of the 195 th anniversary of the Black Press of America.

The Atlanta Voice won awards in the following categories:

1 st Place for Facebook Campaign – “Election Central” – Staff

2 nd Place for Instagram – “Giving Tuesday” video – Staff

3 rd Place for Social Justice – “Getting into Good Trouble for Voting” – Bria Suggs

3 rd Place for Original Photography – “Support Grows for Arbery” – Bria Suggs,

Madeline Thigpen & Alexis Grace

1 st Place for Sports – “The First Five Honored” – Itoro Umontuen & Darius

Goodman

2 nd Place for Youth & Children – “Female Duo Win Harvard’s International Debate

Competition – Madeline Thigpen

1 st Place for Video Campaign – “Be The Voice, Read The Voice” – Trarell Torrence

Thigpen, an education reporter for The Atlanta Voice and corps member of Report for America, was especially grateful to be recognized by an association as revered as the NNPA.

“I’m proud to be recognized by the NNPA for my reporting,” Thigpen said. “My story about the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project was special because I appreciate the platform of being able to write about stories of success within the Black community.

“Members of the Black press are often overlooked, which is why it’s so important that we champion one another.”

The post The Atlanta Voice wins 7 awards at the annual NNPA conference appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .