ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Voice wins 7 awards at the annual NNPA conference

By Craig Allen Brown
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7LOI_0gVsH1ZB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MxwQ_0gVsH1ZB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngxqR_0gVsH1ZB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nz3aN_0gVsH1ZB00

Clockwise from top left: Bria Suggs, Madeline Thigpen, Itoro Umontuen and Alexis Grace.

At the 2022 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Fund’s Messenger Awards, the Atlanta Voice’s content was recognized by seven awards, including three awards for best content in category. The award ceremony took place on June 24 in New Orleans, as part of the NNPA’s salutation of the 195 th anniversary of the Black Press of America.

The Atlanta Voice won awards in the following categories:

1 st Place for Facebook Campaign – “Election Central” – Staff

2 nd Place for Instagram – “Giving Tuesday” video – Staff

3 rd Place for Social Justice – “Getting into Good Trouble for Voting” – Bria Suggs

3 rd Place for Original Photography – “Support Grows for Arbery” – Bria Suggs,

Madeline Thigpen & Alexis Grace

1 st Place for Sports – “The First Five Honored” – Itoro Umontuen & Darius

Goodman

2 nd Place for Youth & Children – “Female Duo Win Harvard’s International Debate

Competition – Madeline Thigpen

1 st Place for Video Campaign – “Be The Voice, Read The Voice” – Trarell Torrence

Thigpen, an education reporter for The Atlanta Voice and corps member of Report for America, was especially grateful to be recognized by an association as revered as the NNPA.

“I’m proud to be recognized by the NNPA for my reporting,” Thigpen said. “My story about the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project was special because I appreciate the platform of being able to write about stories of success within the Black community.

“Members of the Black press are often overlooked, which is why it’s so important that we champion one another.”

The post The Atlanta Voice wins 7 awards at the annual NNPA conference appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Jamaicans opening cultural center in Atlanta

Plans have been announced to establish a Jamaican cultural center and museum in Atlanta. The goal is to compile a history that highlights the country’s genesis from the Tainos through to the Spanish and English invasions, to rebellions, slave uprisings, and the Maroons, said Jamaican government public policy administrator Dr. Apollone Reid.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

The 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards coming to Atlanta, Cece Winans leads nominations

It’s almost that time of year again – one of the biggest nights in gospel music is coming to Atlanta. The 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards is returning to Atlanta for a live-to-tape ceremony on July 16 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. The nominees are in and there are some heavy hitters on the list, with Cece Winans leading the pack. Winans is the most nominated artist for the 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards with nine nominations. Winans is up for awards including, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and even Album of the year, all for her first live album, “Believe for It.”
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Living in Atlanta Georgia Pros and Cons | Meet Atlanta

Are you thinking about moving to Atlanta and you're looking for someone to give you the bottom line of what's it like to live here? In this episode of ATL Vibes, 'm going to give you the good, the bad, and the ugly of living in the ATL. By understanding the pros and cons, you can make the best decision on whether Atlanta is the right place for you. So, want to hear what others might not tell you about living in Atlanta GA? Check out the following content!
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

How Bankhead became a hip-hop landmark

This story was produced by Canopy Atlanta, a community-led journalism nonprofit that collaborates with Atlantans—from assigning stories to reporting and presenting them. More than 75 Bankhead community members helped choose and produce the stories for CA’s Bankhead Issue, including this one. Before Vincent “Pudgy” Richardson and brothers Kevin...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Top talent set for gospel music show at State Farm Arena

Some big names in gospel music are lined up to perform at the Super Friends Praise Fest in Atlanta this summer. The show on Saturday, Aug. 13, at State Farm Arena will feature stars of the genre such as Yolanda Adams, Erica Campbell, Jekalyn Carr, Marvin Sapp, Keke Wyatt, Fred Hammond, Tye Tribbett, Travis Greene, Le'Andria Johnson, Keyondra Lockett and Bishop Cortez Vaughn.
ATLANTA, GA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Fancy Restaurants in Atlanta, GA

Are you looking for a sophisticated place to celebrate a special occasion? Do you want to take your date somewhere refined? On the other hand, maybe you are simply in the mood for something fancy. Well, whatever it is, our list of the 16 best fancy restaurants in Atlanta, GA,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Press#Nnpa#The Atlanta Voice#Social Justice#Report For America
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 7-10

When: July 9 from 8 to 11 a.m. Where: Piedmont Park (start line near the meadow) Details: All are welcome to bring their family, no matter how big or small, to Piedmont Park for this weekend’s 3.1 mile race. Strollers, wagons, and more are encouraged with awards given out to the best-decorated set of wheels and the first 100 participants who finish.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: National best BBQ survey disses Atlanta

The list of great barbecue joints around Atlanta is practically endless. Creative Loafing has covered many of them over the years — Fox Bros., Heirloom Market, GQ’s, 678 Korean, Greater Good and Community Q are just a handful. So it comes as a surprise that something called Lawn...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Smooth Jazz 101.1/100.1, Chevrolet and Goodr To Host Free Pop-up Grocery Market

The Saturday, July 9th Event Is Expected to Feed 200 Atlanta Families 200 Atlanta families experiencing food insecurity will participate in a free grocery shopping experience at Goodr Pop-up Grocery Market sponsored by Smooth Jazz 101/100 (Davis Broadcasting Inc.) and Chevrolet. The event will take place Saturday, July 9th, at 9 a.m., at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (504 Fair St. […] The post Smooth Jazz 101.1/100.1, Chevrolet and Goodr To Host Free Pop-up Grocery Market appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WWPW Power 96.1

Where To Find The Best Peach Cobbler In Georgia

Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Airport receives multi-million-dollar upgrades

Thursday morning, Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, joined Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens as they announced upgrades to Concourses D and T inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The World’s Busiest Airport will receive $40 million, via a federal grant, for upgrades. “We are upgrading Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to improve airport...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Millions more available for rental assistance in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is trying to give away millions of public dollars to help families stave off potential evictions. "We don't want to be in a situation where we have to turn anyone away," said Byron Amos, after learning how difficult it has been to find the families who can qualify for the funds.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Development Authority of Fulton County launches grant program aimed at non-profits and small businesses

The Development Authority of Fulton County (DAFC) recently announced the formation of the Strategic Initiatives Community Grant program that can fund businesses and non-profit organizations. Grants could be awarded up to $500,000 for organizations whose core model centers around: housing and infrastructure, jobs and workforce development, small business growth and education. “Being from Southwest Atlanta, […] The post Development Authority of Fulton County launches grant program aimed at non-profits and small businesses appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy