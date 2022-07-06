Not many tickets written for fireworks violations on July 4

A fight over COVID-19 pandemic health orders may be reigniting in Jefferson County. Bandimere speedway filed a new lawsuit against the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Gov. Jared Polis, arguing that mandates issued in response to COVID were unconstitutionalAt the height of COVID-19 and as a mass of public health mandates were handed down, Bandimere Speedway started pushing back."They kind of put the squeeze on us," John Bandimere III said.Two of the events held at the track attracted several hundred people, one of those titled "Stop the Covid Chaos" launching the family-owned business into a legal battle...
