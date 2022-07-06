ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Not many tickets written for fireworks violations on July 4

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the fireworks on this July...

DougCo seeks homeless shelter site, but not in Castle Rock

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] If Douglas County finds a location for a homeless shelter, Commissioner Abe Laydon told town council members it would not be in Castle Rock. Laydon spoke at length Tuesday night about the county's efforts that led them to suggest a site next to the county detention and justice center in Castle Rock earlier this year. When the plan met strong opposition from the town council and residents, the county dropped it.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Bandimere Speedway files new lawsuit for prior COVID-19 mandates

A fight over COVID-19 pandemic health orders may be reigniting in Jefferson County. Bandimere speedway filed a new lawsuit against the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Gov. Jared Polis, arguing that mandates issued in response to COVID were unconstitutionalAt the height of COVID-19 and as a mass of public health mandates were handed down, Bandimere Speedway started pushing back."They kind of put the squeeze on us," John Bandimere III said.Two of the events held at the track attracted several hundred people, one of those titled "Stop the Covid Chaos" launching the family-owned business into a legal battle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
July is Disability Pride Month

DENVER — July is Disability Pride Month. It is a time to celebrate and embrace those with disabilities of all kinds. On July 26, 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed to prohibit discrimination against people with disabilities. This is the 32nd year of celebrating people who have a disability.
DENVER, CO
Politics
Gigantic stash of stolen plywood found on El Paso County property

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing trailer led law enforcement to a massive haul of stolen plywood Tuesday. The trailer had been taken from a construction site in Colorado Springs but had a tracking device on it, which led a police officer to an address on Tamlin Road just outside the city. There, the officer found the trailer -- and more than 1,000 sheets of plywood.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
While the Big Lie continues, Colorado-based election expert leads the conversation on the safety of mail-in voting

We are once again in an election year and several states including Colorado and Utah have just wrapped up their primaries. Both those states are two of eight nationwide that use all mail in voting in their elections, but all states offer some form of mail in ballots. The process has come under scrutiny since former President Donald Trump accused the system of being rife with fraud. The Big Lie has been debunked by election officials and is the subject of a new documentary that looks at how Colorado has led the way in secure voting by mail.
DENVER, CO
Northglenn scraps plan for make-up fireworks show

Thousands of Northglenn area residents left E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park disappointed Monday night after a “technical glitch” cancelled the planned fireworks show. City officials announced Tuesday the show will not be rescheduled anytime soon. “We’ve read numerous comments on our social media platforms (both positive and negative)...
NORTHGLENN, CO
MISSING: Man last seen northeast of Colorado Springs on July 4, in need of medication

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a man who was last seen Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Trevon Green has “diminished mental capacities” and is in need of medication. He was last seen along Ross Lake Drive in the Falcon area northeast of Colorado Springs at about 3 p.m. on July 4. He has a tattoo of lips on the right side of his neck, a photo of Green is at the top of this article.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

