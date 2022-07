Don’t miss your chance to see this important exhibition in collaboration with the Petrucci Family Foundation’s Collection of African American Art. This exhibition at the Sigal Museum surveys work by Black artists who have grappled with questions of American identity, allegiance, and belonging in their practice. The selected artworks aim to affirm the role of Black Americans in shaping our national identity and to elevate civic engagement and constructive patriotism as a valid and healthy expression of a love of country.

