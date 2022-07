Lets hope you were careful where you parked in Ottawa over the Canada Day weekend, because you could have been hit with a fine or had your car towed too!. On Sunday, July 3, the City of Ottawa's By-Law and Regulatory Services said that it towed at least 121 vehicles and handed out a whopping 513 parking tickets since June 29. These tickets were issued under some stricter rules, as a motor vehicle control zone has been in effect in the downtown core since Wednesday morning.

