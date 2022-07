A Connecticut man was arrested after shoving an 11-year-old boy off his bike. Police say it all started when 11-year-old Daniel Duncan and a friend accidentally bumped into 48-year-old Jameson Chapman on a street in Deep River, Connecticut. When Chapman ran into the boys again, he yelled at Duncan before pushing him off his bike. His mother, Desiree Dominique, says she feels that her son was targeted because of his skin color. Chapman has been charged with risk of injury to a child and assault.

