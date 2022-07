On Monday June 20, 2022, my mother Kim and brother Ray were shot and killed in their home. My grandmother Judy who also shared the house is with our family and surrounded with love and support. My mom, grandmother and brother had dedicated the last year to turning a barn into a home and creating a life in the Aeneas valley. They will never finish building that home and life. We need your help to make sure that my grandmother feels safe and is financially able to start over after having the sanctity and peace of her new home destroyed.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO