Adedoyin Babafemi Odutola has been brought back to Aiken County for the Nov. 14, 2021, murder of a Jackson man. Odutola, 36, of McCormick, was booked into the Aiken County detention center on July 7 on charges of murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in connection to the death of Eldon Wayne Ledford, 61. He was arrested in Hephzibah, Georgia, on March 15, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO