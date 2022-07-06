ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoke County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Hoke, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Sampson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Sampson, southeastern Harnett and central Cumberland Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1055 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Godwin, or 17 miles southeast of Lillington, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 45 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Roseboro, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randleman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randleman, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Climax, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Forest Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

