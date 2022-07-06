Commissioners approve largest-ever Laramie County budget

The Historic Laramie County Courthouse building at 310 W. 19th St. in Cheyenne is home to the Laramie County Commission and other county offices. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Laramie County commissioners unanimously passed the largest budget ever approved by the governing body last week.

The fiscal year 2023 total budget for all funds is set at $235.8 million, which is an increase of 28% from the previous year. Officials at the public budget hearing said it was made possible by higher-than-expected revenues through property and sales taxes, intergovernmental revenues and charges for services, the recovery of the fossil fuel industry and the $19.3 million received in federal American Rescue Plan money.

Some of the largest expenditures include $104 million from the general fund, close to $30 million for 2021 specific purpose sales and use tax projects, $27 million from miscellaneous funds and $22 million from Public Works.

Laramie County Finance Director Stanley Walker noted the $30 million for SPOT projects will not be collected in taxes this year, and it represents the $22 million of self-funding the commissioners authorized from the reserves. The four sixth-penny sales tax projects are the Archer Complex sewer connection, constructing the EMA storage building, a county fiber loop and developing the new senior activity center.

Although there is a considerable amount of spending overall for other areas, such as E-911 and health insurance, the main spending is out of the general fund. It is designated to salaries, daily department operations and filling the cash reserves.

The 2023 general fund budget includes:

$21.7 million for base salaries

$5.7 million for health, dental coverage

$3.1 million for retirement compensation

$1.8 million for PR taxes

$16.8 million for operations

$4.4 million for transfers

$50.9 million for reserves

One of the major changes noted by County Commissioner Gunnar Malm was an increase in salaries out of the general fund. Market adjustments and merit raises amounted to close to $4 million, with another $500,000 to add personnel throughout the county.

“Just like many employers across Wyoming and the United States, we’re having trouble recruiting and retaining employees, and so we made some significant changes to our payroll in terms of pay-band adjustments countywide,” Malm told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday. “Our personnel costs went up the most in order to continue to attract and retain vital employees.”

There were 10 news positions and reclassifications laid out for fiscal year 2023. Walker presented personnel changes such as $75,000 for a digital evidence tech in the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, reclassifying the deputy county attorney to senior attorney for an additional $9,600, and $104,000 for a Public Works systems analyst.

Malm said their ability to make these adjustments was due to efforts in economic diversification, with an emphasis placed on data center developments.

“We’re not an oil, gas and energy-dependent county like so many across the state that operate on the whims of a national and international market, of which they have no control,” he said. “Here, we control our own destiny. That’s really an amazing thing.”

Despite this being made possible mainly by higher-than-expected sales tax collections, which officials said created a stable fiscal environment, Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee warns there will be challenges to address. She said it has served the county well to underestimate revenues and prepare for the worst-case scenario, but it is growing rapidly.

Lee wants commissioners to consider how the county will meet increased demands for services, staffing issues, suitable infrastructure and replacing the knowledge of retiring employees.

“I have no doubt that we will be able to respond to them. We’re up to the task, our county’s financial situation is solid,” she said. “The proposed budget shows Laramie County’s commitment to providing excellent services to its citizens, and to make thoughtful, fiscally responsible decisions.”