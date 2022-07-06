ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Cube Joins The Odd Couple!

By Beau Benson
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images North America

Ice Cube: “The NFL reached out to us, and asked if we had any ideas or ways that they can help tackle the wealth gap. The wealth hap is huge, but you gotta start somewhere. We gave them our plan, on what they could do, and it wouldn’t cost them an extra penny...we’ve been working with them for over a year, and we’ve put a couple touchdowns on the board. We’ve got over $120 million allocated to black businesses.”

Chris and Rob are joined by actor & entrepreneur Ice Cube to talk about the Lakers and Russell Westbrook, his work with the NFL, the Big 3 basketball league, and more!

