My daughter wasn’t allowed to go to prom even though she’s a top set student because of bizarre rules – she was so upset

By Will Potter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHQO4_0gVsEdMh00

A SCHOOL has sparked fury after stopping kids from attending their prom unless they "consistently made a positive contribution" throughout the year.

Devastated students were uninvited from their prom at Honley High School, in Huddersfield, and had to sit out while their classmates dressed up for their final year celebrations.

Honley High School sparked outrage after picking and choosing which pupils can attend their prom Credit: Google

A spokesman for the school told Yorkshire Live that the children who were allowed to go were those "who have consistently made a positive contribution throughout Year 11".

This bizarre rule triggered outrage among parents and students alike as many were left sat at home instead of dressing up for their prom.

15-year-old Lilli Battye was left "so upset" after being told she could not attend, despite having already chosen her prom dress and booked beauty treatments for the event.

The student's mum said that her daughter is in the "top set for everything", and shared her outrage as she claimed that "naughty" students were still allowed to attend.

"I asked the school to explain the policy to me and they just couldn't. She is in top set for everything" added the mum.

"Honley High School have inflicted disgusting treatment upon me and my friends" said the teen, who claimed the system was a "prime example of special treatment."

"It is because we are not liked by the higher ranked members of the school" she added.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Children who have consistently made a positive contribution throughout Year 11 were invited to attend.

"The fact that so many were present yesterday is testament to the incredible dedication and resilience shown by our students and staff alike, during an unprecedented period of challenge nationally for education."

Lilli added: "This behaviour by the school should not go unanswered for as it has caused a large amount of upset and we just want to warn other children and parents on the unprofessional behaviour that is presented at Honley High School and to not send your children there if you can.

"If I was a parent I would not be sending my child there as I have been a student and could not think of anything worst than going back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieXyM_0gVsEdMh00
A spokesman from the school said that only those 'who have consistently made a positive contribution throughout Year 11' could go to their prom Credit: Google

Comments / 241

Mary
2d ago

Going to the prom is something all kids look forward to in high school. They should not be singled out and told not allowed to attend unless they are a trouble maker. This girl was at the top in all subjects. This is ridiculous on the schools part! Let the kids be kids. They will be out in the real world soon enough! This must have been devastating to those kids not allowed to attend.

Reply(36)
111
Gary Moore
2d ago

So the school practices discrimination. Shameful behavior on the part of the administration who are not making a positive difference in ALL the students lives.

Reply(7)
78
Shawna McMartin Stucky
1d ago

Prom is not a reward for “positive contributions” it’s for all of them. First the school doesn’t know what else is going on in the kids life. Second if they want to make “positive contributions” a necessity make it so for graduation. Our kids have the four years of high school to do 16 hours, I think, of community service to graduate. They have four years to do it though.

Reply(3)
19
