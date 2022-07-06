ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Danville man arrested for murder following death of NC teen

By Colleen Guerry
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A young Danville man is facing a murder charge after a teenage girl was shot in the back in North Carolina Saturday evening.

According to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of shots fired near 397 West Church Street in Yanceyville, N.C. during on Saturday, July 2.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that 18-year-old Kimora Johnson of Yanceyville Township, had been brought to Sovah Health in Danville with two gunshot wounds to the back.

Ky’Un Talik Thompson. (Photo courtesy: Caswell County Sheriff’s Office)

Johnson ended up dying from her injuries during the early morning hours on Sunday, July 3, officials say.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities say 20-year-old Ky’Un Talik Thompson of Danville, was arrested, charged with felony first-degree murder, and brought to the Caswell County Detention Center to be held without bond.

The sheriff’s office says Thompson’s first appearance is the Caswell District Court is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

