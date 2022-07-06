ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas announces Rainy Day Fund of nearly $1B

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Kansas has closed out the Fiscal Year 2022...

Kim Huntley
1d ago

Absolutely nothing to help the citizens of the state who are struggling to stay afloat even though they are working!!

Jocylene Strube
1d ago

Somehow by me creating my Microsoft account,in my cloud falls the Kansas (amended) 13 pg, 22-23 fiscal budget signed by the governor. It states all 2021 state income tax filers are to receive a $250 payment, when ???. it is a very interesting read.

WIBW

COVID Community Level increases for several Kansas counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Increased case numbers and hospitalizations have upped Shawnee County’s COVID alert status. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update to continues to show an upward trend in new case numbers. The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases hit 802 on July 1. The numbers keep most of the state in the “orange” for high incidence rates.
WIBW

Kansans found to pay fourth-lowest energy bills in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study has found that Kansans pay the fourth-lowest energy bills in the nation - and the lowest for the price of gasoline. With around 27% of American homes having had setbacks in meeting their energy needs, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Most and Least Energy-Expensive States - and Kansas is seemingly pretty efficient.
WIBW

Kansas collects $918.8 million in June taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas collected about $918.8 million in taxes in June, which puts the state on track to reach a total tax revenue of $9.8 billion by the end of the fiscal year. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says in a release that the Sunflower State’s...
WIBW

AT&T invests nearly $575 million in Kansas networks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since 2019, AT&T has invested nearly $575 million in Kansas wireless networks, including its 5G project. In the Sunflower State, AT&T Wireless says it has invested nearly $575 million in its wireless and wireline networks since 2019. It said the importance of keeping customers connected is why it is focused on boosting reliability and capacity as it expands.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas abortion rights advocates and Democrats work to boost voter turnout

LAWRENCE — Kansas advocacy groups and Democrats are working to broaden outreach to unaffiliated and young voters this summer to get Kansans to vote against the anti-abortion constitutional amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the League of Women Voters of Kansas and the Kansas Democratic party have […] The post Kansas abortion rights advocates and Democrats work to boost voter turnout appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSN News

Kansas voter registration up big after Roe v. Wade overturn

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – The election commissioner in Johnson County, Kansas says voter registration has gone up over the last week and a half. Fred Sherman normally said the August primary is reserved for the two main political parties to narrow down their candidates and decide who will face off in November’s general election. In addition to that in Kansas, voters are now seeing signs both for and against the Value Them Both Amendment.
The Wichita Eagle

Anti-abortion amendment is the latest assault on Kansas liberty

Kansas legislators want to enlarge their power to control women’s lives. They have proposed a constitutional amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot that hands them that power. Their plan distrusts women and will expand the scope of government. Kansans who value individual liberty and limited government should view this proposition with profound skepticism.
kcur.org

Kansas voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election

Kansans will be in the national spotlight when they make their choices in the upcoming August 2 primary. Several big questions will be on the ballot, most notably an amendment to the state constitution on abortion, plus some hotly contested party races for U.S. Senate, governor and Congress. Kansas will...
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House Democrats: ‘Regressive politics’ drive young people to leave the state

TOPEKA — Democratic Rep. Rui Xu says regressive politics are the driving force behind young Kansans leaving the state. Xu, of Westwood, joined two other House Democrats — Christina Haswood, of Lawrence, and Brandon Woodard, of Lenexa — in a Kansas Reflector podcast to discuss what it is like being a young representative, running unopposed for reelection, and prevalent political topics.
hppr.org

Rising COVID cases are forcing Kansas to move inmates between prisons

TOPEKA, Kansas — COVID cases are spiking so much in a Kansas prison that inmates are being transferred to other facilities. Corrections records confirmed 55 positive cases at the El Dorado men’s prison as of June 26, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. El Dorado has a minimum and medium unit in Oswego, and the corrections department said people from Oswego were being transferred. There are 14 positive cases among staff.
