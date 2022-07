New charges were announced yesterday for a man who was previously charged in connection to a murder in Lumberton. The updated charges for 35 year old Jermaine Johnson now include first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible rape and possession of a firearm by a felon in addition to his first-degree murder charge. Johnson was given a $260,000 secured bond for the new charges and remains behind bars without bond for the murder charge. Johnson was expected to appear in court this morning and could face additional charges.

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO