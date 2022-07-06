ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Pro Bowl CB reportedly has some contract offers

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
There are still several NFL free agents available. Some are waiting for injuries to occur before signing. Others may be hoping for improved contract offers. Joe Haden is a player apparently still...

Yardbarker

Green Bay Packers named as ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Green Bay Packers bid adieu to three of the wide receivers from the 2021 season. Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The first round pick was used to draft inside linebacker Quay Walker. The second round pick, along with the Packers’ own second rounder, was sent to the Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick. This pick was used to draft wide receiver Christian Watson. In addition to Adams, the Packers lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Bears) to free agency. With so many unproven wide receivers on their roster, the Packers have long been tied to various free agent wide receivers. In a recent publication, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named Green Bay as the ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Star Cut On Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line this Wednesday, signing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman. In order to make room for him, they cut safety Brad Hawkins. Hawkins, 23, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May. Prior to joining the Falcons, Hawkins was a key contributor for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Steelers Quarterback Competition

It’s going to be a crowded QB room for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger, recently retired, opening the doors for a new starting quarterback after 18 seasons. There are four quarterbacks on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster for the 22/23 NFL season. Training camps haven’t officially started. Can a quarterback competition settle the line up?
NFL
Pennsylvania Football
Pennsylvania Sports
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. says he played half of 2021 season 'without an ACL'

The addition of former Tigers wideout Odell Beckham Jr. proved crucial for the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl run last season. He was acquired after he was waived midway through the season by the Cleveland Browns, and though he only had 27 catches for 305 yards with Los Angeles, he also finished with five touchdowns after recording none in six games with Cleveland.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens reach agreement with 4-time Pro Bowler

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Thursday that they are bringing back one of their defensive leaders. Veteran linebacker Justin Houston has agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens, according to the team. Baltimore had previously placed the rarely-used unrestricted free agent tender on Houston, which would have entitled the...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Pro Bowl#Free Agents#American Football#Pro Football Focus#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Pff
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens re-sign OLB Justin Houston

Justin Houston will stay in Baltimore. The Ravens reached an agreement to bring back the veteran edge rusher. The team announced the one-year deal Thursday. The Ravens had placed a seldom-used UFA tender on Houston, giving them exclusive negotiating rights after training camps began later this month. Despite Houston being free to talk to other teams until then, he will rejoin the Ravens, which have been linked to edge rushers for weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jordan Poyer, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Vic Carucci notes the Bills and S Jordan Poyer are likely motivated to get a deal done before training camp or the preseason. Carucci adds it is hard to see a rookie making a more significant impact this season than first-round CB Kaiir Elam, and thinks he can earn the No. 2 cornerback spot if he shows he can be consistent during the preseason.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Baker Mayfield makes the Panthers an instant playoff team after Browns trade

The Carolina Panthers made a big trade with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday as they land Baker Mayfield. This franchise receives a nice upgrade at quarterback, as it’s hard to imagine Sam Darnold beating him out for the starting job. We’ll see how it all plays out, but the franchise should be happy with this move. We look at three reasons Baker Mayfield makes the Panthers an immediate playoff contender.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers’ betting odds make funny move after Baker Mayfield trade

Most teams see an improvement in their odds after making a major trade. The Carolina Panthers are not one of those teams. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag revealed this week the updated odds for the Panthers to win the Super Bowl following their acquisition of former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. Interestingly enough, Carolina’s odds are now worse with Mayfield on the roster.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Notre Dame Rumors

As the Big Ten and SEC grow, Notre Dame remains the last iconic college football brand without a home. And according to FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd, for college football to avoid falling victim to being too regional, the Fighting Irish joining the Big Ten would be massive for the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

WR George Pickens Considered Steelers Best Offseason Pickup

The Pittsburgh Steelers had quite a busy offseason after saying goodbye to their long time veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers drafted 7 players in the 2022 NFL Draft featuring QB Kenny Pickett from the University of Pittsburgh. Pro Football Focus listed each NFL team’s best offseason acquisition. According to PFF, the Steelers best move was drafting WR George Pickens. Brad Spielberger wrote that drafting Pickens was the single best move Pittsburgh made this offseason, saying:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Projecting the most explosive NFL offenses in 2022, from first to worst

The 2021 Bills were one of the best teams in recent memory to not advance to the Super Bowl, and the offense could be even better this year. Superstar quarterback Josh Allen has more offensive line support with the addition of guard Rodger Saffold, along with a potential third-down back in James Cook. Gabriel Davis' late-season surge shows he can handle a bigger role, and Stefon Diggs remains one of the truly elite wide receivers in the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Is Dangerously Close To Becoming Just Average

During the 2020 season, Dak Prescott was on his way to having a historic season. In his first five games, he had over 1,800 passing yards and nine touchdowns. However, a devastating injury would end his shot at breaking the single-season passing yards record. But now, since returning from his...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Carson Wentz Has 2-Word Reaction To Terry McLaurin Deal

With the news of Terry McLaurin's new contract now official, Carson Wentz can plan on having his No. 1 wideout available in Washington this season. McLaurin agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $70-71 million, which he signed on Tuesday. The 2019 third-round pick has established himself as one of the top young receivers in the league the last three seasons.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Colin Kaepernick Investment Update

After initially looking like Colin Kaepernick would be an investor in Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league, that no longer seems to be the case. Per Shams Charania, "A representative for Colin Kaepernick tells The Athletic that the former NFL QB is not investing in Ice Cube’s BIG3, despite sources close to the league saying otherwise."
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

