CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia and New Zealand’s prime ministers agreed Friday that the security implications of China’s burgeoning influence must be discussed at a meeting of western Pacific leaders next week. The neighboring countries are the wealthiest in the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum whose leaders will meet July 11-14 in the Fijian capital Suva. Australia and New Zealand fear the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands struck this year could lead to a Chinese naval base being established in the south Pacific. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern agreed at a joint press conference in Sydney that the security implications of China’s encroachment in the region needed to be on the agenda.

CHINA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO