ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447Ldx_0gVsD3u700

Giannis is happy for Steph and the Warriors after another NBA Championship

View the original article to see embedded media.

2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo knows what it's like to win it all. Milwaukee's superstar also knows what it's like to win a championship with the team who drafted him. Much like Steph Curry with the Golden State Warriors, Giannis made a promise to bring a championship to the franchise who drafted him, ultimately delivering on that promise in 2021. Having seen Steph Curry win his 4th championship with the Golden State Warriors, Giannis believes there is no one more deserving.

"Obviously, I know the Warriors have won the championship, congrats to them. They worked extremely hard, played through adversity. They've been together 10 years, had a great decade. It's unbelievable, it's a dynasty," Giannis said on the Renaissance Man podcast with Jalen Rose. "And Steph Curry... there's nobody I think in the world right now that deserved that trophy more than him. He played his butt off and I'm happy for them."

Giannis has always shown love to Steph and the Warriors, recently saying on a television appearance that "It's been an unbelievable dynasty for them. For those three guys, from where they started to where they are right now, it's been an unbelievable journey. For every team, for every player, we want to accomplish the same things. They are setting the example for us."

Following a similar career path to the one Steph Curry has perfected, Giannis can appreciate Golden State's superstar point guard and all he has accomplished.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Why He Predicted Warriors Championship

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors Losing Three Players

Steph Curry Shares Message For Juan Toscano-Anderson

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Is Almost As Tall As LeBron In Striking New Photo

LeBron James is headed into his 20th season in the NBA and there is no doubt that fans are hyped to see what kind of basketball he gives us. James will turn 38 years old this season although there is an expectation that he will continue to be a top 5 player in the league. No one has had this kind of longevity before, and there is now a sense that he will someday get to play with his sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson Dunking Between Legs Getting Viral

There are many ways to succeed in the NBA. Each NBA player has a different skill set and can use it in their favor to become a great player in the league. While honing your skills to perfection is essentially an amazing way to become a fantastic player in the league, being freaky athletic will always have an upper hand.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jalen Rose
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Renaissance
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

The Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Donovan Mitchell

Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Gut Feeling On Kevin Durant

Kendrick Perkins kicked off this Tuesday's episode of NBA Today with an interesting take on Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the fact that Durant literally requested a trade from the Nets, Perkins isn't so sure the star forward wants out of Brooklyn. "I don't believe Kevin Durant...
BROOKLYN, NY
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
4K+
Followers
411
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy