It was around 10 AM when street vendor Francisco Azcona and his cuñado Luis López, two elote street vendors in Santa Ana, finished their food prep for their daily shift when the unexpected happened. According to Azcona, that Friday morning on June 17, he was about to have breakfast, change, and go on his daily vending route on Bristol and McFadden when he decided to go outside to clear some trash in the front yard. That was when he said he picked up a golf ball-sized ball of foil that he believed to be trash. Unfortunately for Azcona, the mysterious ball was not trash. In less than a minute or so, the ball of foil exploded, destroying his left hand and causing injuries to his chest, right hand, and face.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO