GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Troopers started their NSP Training Academy with 19 recruits. They will train for six months to earn the title of Trooper. “This is an important day for our agency, but it’s also a milestone day for these recruits,” Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “They’ve chosen a life of public service and are ready to begin training. That attitude will be a tremendous asset as our Training Academy troopers equip them with the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to make a difference across our state.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO