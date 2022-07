EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city leaders are urging El Pasoans to put their guards back up as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. “We haven’t talked about hospitalization and death because it has been so low, but unfortunately this has changed already and that’s the reason why we need to continue to make a louder message,” said El Paso Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO