Joseph E Harman, 88, of Aspers, PA went to be with the Lord, Thursday morning, June 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born February 15, 1934 he was the son of the late Walter H. and Ann Mary (Albert) Harman. He was the husband of Judy A. (Divel) Harman of Aspers, PA to whom he was married to for 33 years.

ASPERS, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO