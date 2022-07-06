Gravois Mills man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Camden County

MSHP

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A motorcycle driver was seriously injured after a Tuesday afternoon wreck on Old Highway 54, a quarter-mile west of Route AA in Camden County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Calvin Henry, 37, of Gravois Mills, traveled off the road and overturned after hitting a ditch.

Henry was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Henry was taken to Lake Regional Hospital then flown to University Hospital for treatment.

Eric Maze, spokesperson with University Hospital, reports Henry is in critical condition.