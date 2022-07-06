How Many Movies Have Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Made Together?

In the Thor movies as well as The Avengers, Chris Hemsworth has had dozens of high-profile co-stars. The Australian actor has shared the screen with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and even one of his brothers. Tessa Thompson is a frequent Hemsworth co-star, including Thor: Love and Thunder, and they’ve developed chemistry and friendship while working together.

Chris Hemsworth (left) and Tessa Thompson | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have a strong friendship and chemistry thanks to their working relationship

We know who Hemsworth’s favorite female actor is, and it’s not Thompson or his wife, Elsa Pataky. While neither of them stands on top of that pedestal, he’s shared the set with both of them multiple times.

Hemsworth and Thompson don’t just play close allies on the screen; they are friends in real life, too. Their relationship didn’t develop just by briefly crossing paths the same movies. The two actors have worked side-by-side in all their collaborations. So, their chemistry is natural, and Thompson knows things about Hemsworth most people don’t.

The only actors Hemsworth has worked with more than Thompson are his fellow Avengers. So how many movies have Hemsworth and Thompson made together?

Hemsworth and Thompson have starred in three movies together

Hemsworth and Thompson have worked together on three movies: Thor: Ragnarok, Men In Black: International, and Thor: Love and Thunder, per IMDb.

The duo’s chemistry was evident immediately in 2017’s Ragnarok. Their characters — Thor and Valkyrie — hint at a romantic attraction, but the movie doesn’t explore those feelings. Hemsworth and Thompson’s on-screen chemistry put the Thor franchise back on the map after the mixed reaction to the doomed Thor: The Dark World in 2013.

Hemsworth and Thompson teamed up again for 2019’s MIB: International. It earned nine figures at the worldwide box office, but it didn’t quite compare to the other movies. Still, Hemsworth as Agent H and Thompson as Agent M made the movie watchable despite some shocking moments during production.

The pair teamed up a third time in Thor: Love and Thunder. They came close to working on the same project in between Thor movies. Both Hemsworth and Thompson joined Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi’s James and the Giant Peach with Taika and Friends TV series, but they appeared on different episodes.

Thompson and Luke Hemsworth both starred in HBO’s Westworld together, meaning Thompson is just a Liam Hemsworth short of a Hemsworth brother trifecta on her resume.

With Waititi, Hemsworth, and Thompson teaming up again, Thor: Love and Thunder has the potential to be the best (or the first?) space superhero rom-com ever. But it won’t be Thompson and Hemsworth in the rom-com portion of the movie. Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor while Hemsworth’s Thor ends retirement to face Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, per the movie’s synopsis:

“The film finds Thor on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

It’s up to Thor to save himself and the universe from Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr, but the trailers show a love story woven into the cosmic action.

Thor: Love and Thunder received a PG-13 rating and runs 2 hours, 5 minutes, per IMDb. It’s rumored to follow in the Marvel tradition with post-credits scenes (multiple), as Variety’s Clayton Davis tweeted. As MovieWeb reports, rumor has it that Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein appears as Zeus in one of the post-credit scenes.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8, 2022.

