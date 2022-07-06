ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A severe thunderstorm warning has just issued for portions of Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties; valid through 9:00 pm CDT

By Steve Kahn
WGNtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 806 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... WESTERN DUPAGE COUNTY...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings for Cook Kane, DeKalb, and DuPage counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties through 9 p.m., as an intense storm moves across the area.A severe thunderstorm warning also is in effect until 8:30 p.m. in DeKalb County.The National Weather Service said a line of severe thunderstorms was spotted from Maple Park to Elgin at about 8:05 p.m., heading southeast at 35 mph.Impacted locations include Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Schaumburg, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, St. Charles, Woodridge, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Campton Hills and Roselle.Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, which might cause flash flooding. The storm also is creating 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.The storm could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.An earlier severe thunderstorm warning in McHenry County has been canceled, but not before reports it dumped 2.25 inches of rain in about 30 minutes in the village of Union.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Flash Flood warning issued for portions of Boone, DeKalb, Winnebago, Kane, and McHenry counties in far northern Illinois through 3:00 am CDT

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED FLASH FLOOD WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 959 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... CENTRAL WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 300 AM CDT. * AT 959 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED ANOTHER ROUND OF THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO THE WARNED AREA, WHERE 2 TO 5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. THE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE IS 1 INCH IN 1 HOUR, WITH ADDITIONAL RAINFALL UP TO 1 INCH POSSIBLE. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES. IMPACT...RAPID-ONSET FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES, AS WELL AS OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, ELGIN, CRYSTAL LAKE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, MCHENRY, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, HUNTLEY, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, ROSCOE, HARVARD, ROCKTON, MARENGO, POPLAR GROVE, GENOA, CARY AND PINGREE GROVE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS RAPID-ONSET FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR MAY ALREADY BE OCCURRING. PERSONS ALONG CREEKS, DRAINAGE DITCHES, AND OTHER WATERWAYS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Strong, gusty thunderstorms will continue to impact areas to the north and west of Chicago through 10:15 pm CDT

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 931 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ILZ011>013-103-060315- KANE IL-DE KALB IL-DUPAGE IL-NORTHERN COOK IL- 931 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN DE KALB, NORTHERN KANE, NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES THROUGH 1015 PM CDT... AT 929 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS AND THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOW WINDS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM SLEEPY HOLLOW TO NEAR SYCAMORE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, SCHAUMBURG, HOFFMAN ESTATES, BARTLETT, STREAMWOOD, CAROL STREAM, HANOVER PARK, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, ALGONQUIN, HUNTLEY, SYCAMORE, CAMPTON HILLS, BARRINGTON, SOUTH ELGIN, PINGREE GROVE, GILBERTS, INVERNESS AND WEST DUNDEE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Strong thunderstorm impacting portions of McHenry County through 6:15 pm CDT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 529 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ILZ005-052315- MCHENRY IL- 529 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF MCHENRY COUNTY THROUGH 615 PM CDT... AT 528 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER NORTHERN MCHENRY COUNTY, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 10 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MCHENRY, WOODSTOCK, FOX LAKE, HARVARD, ISLAND LAKE, JOHNSBURG, LAKEMOOR, TWIN LAKES, SPRING GROVE, WONDER LAKE, PISTAKEE HIGHLANDS, GENOA CITY, PRAIRIE GROVE, RICHMOND, HEBRON, BULL VALLEY, MCCULLOM LAKE, RINGWOOD, HOLIDAY HILLS AND CHEMUNG. THIS INCLUDES...MCHENRY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. && LAT...LON 4227 8820 4230 8871 4249 8871 4250 8820 TIME...MOT...LOC 2228Z 299DEG 8KT 4243 8851 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
City
Batavia, IL
City
Woodridge, IL
City
Kane, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Roselle, IL
County
Kane County, IL
County
Cook County, IL
City
Streamwood, IL
City
Schaumburg, IL
State
Illinois State
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Elgin, IL
City
Wheaton, IL
City
Hanover Park, IL
City
Glendale Heights, IL
City
Naperville, IL
WGNtv.com

New tornado warning has just been issued for central McHenry County; valid until 6:45 pm CDT

ULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 556 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... CENTRAL MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 645 PM CDT. * AT 556 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR WOODSTOCK, MOVING EAST AT 10 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WOODSTOCK, WONDER LAKE, BULL VALLEY AND LAKEWOOD. THIS INCLUDES... MCHENRY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Lake and Cook Co

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. A 64 mph wind gust was measured in Wonder Lake with this storm! IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Elk Grove Village, North Chicago, Mundelein and Niles. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 59 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 15 and 46. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 3. I-294 between mile markers 15 and 46. This includes... Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Harper College, Lake Forest College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Ravinia Music Festival, and Wrigley Field.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Strong thunderstorm to affect southeast McHenry County through 4:15 pm

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 351 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ILZ005-052115- MCHENRY IL- 351 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY THROUGH 415 PM CDT... AT 350 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER BULL VALLEY, OR NEAR CRYSTAL LAKE, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, MCHENRY, WOODSTOCK, ISLAND LAKE, CARY, FOX RIVER GROVE, BARRINGTON HILLS, LAKEWOOD, OAKWOOD HILLS, PRAIRIE GROVE, PORT BARRINGTON, BULL VALLEY, HOLIDAY HILLS, TROUT VALLEY AND RIDGEFIELD. THIS INCLUDES...MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE AND MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Several Counties WSW Chicago until 6:30PM

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bureau; Carroll; Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Henry; Jo Daviess; Kane; Kendall; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Ogle; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside; Will; Winnebago SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BUREAU CARROLL COOK DE KALB DUPAGE HENRY JO DAVIESS KANE KENDALL LAKE LEE MCHENRY OGLE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND STEPHENSON WHITESIDE WILL WINNEBAGO
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Strong T-Storms portions of Will Co IL and Lake Co IN until 2:15AM…

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will and Lake Counties through 215 AM CDT... At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over South Holland, or over Harvey, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Frankfort, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Peotone, Griffith and Dyer. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 326 and 338. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 21. Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 241 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Governors State University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, and Will County Fairgrounds.
WILL COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Severe Thunderstorms#Cdt Tue Jul 5 2022#Mph#Carol Stream#Aurora University#Benedictine University#Fermilab#Science Academy#Wheaton College#North Central College
WGNtv.com

Chicago’s “heat island”effect and the city’s 90 degree tally at Midway Airport

To date this year there have been 17 days of 90º or higher at Midway, but only 10 officially at O’Hare. The stations are not that far apart. Is that the heat island effect?. It absolutely is. Midway is located in the heart of Chicago in a decidedly urban environment. Though it has become more urbanized since 1980 when it became the city’s official weather observation site, the O’Hare surroundings are more rural. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski compared the annual number of 90-degree days at the two sites since 1980 and Midway has logged the same or more number of days in all but two years. In 1980, O’Hare logged 27 compared to Midway’s 24 and in 2020 O’Hare “out-90ed” Midway 31-25. Since 1980, the largest difference was 10 in 2016, 26 at Midway compared to 16 at O’Hare.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Kane and McHenry Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntley, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove. This includes... Mchenry County College. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 56. _________________________________________________________________
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: More charges expected in Highland Park; Pritzker declares area disaster

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County, one day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven people dead. Pritzker’s office says the declaration is meant to assist in recovery efforts and allows the state to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WGNtv.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #440 will be allowed to expire at midnight. A Flash Flood Warning for portions of Boone, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, and Winnebago counties continues until 3 AM CDT.

No severe thunderstorm warnings are currently in effect. Thunderstorms will continue to move across northern Illinois during the early morning hours producing gusty winds to around 35 mph and heavy rainfall and some additional flooding, but additional significant severe weather is not expected.
DEKALB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy