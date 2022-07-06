A severe thunderstorm warning has just issued for portions of Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties; valid through 9:00 pm CDT

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED FLASH FLOOD WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 959 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... CENTRAL WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 300 AM CDT. * AT 959 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED ANOTHER ROUND OF THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO THE WARNED AREA, WHERE 2 TO 5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. THE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE IS 1 INCH IN 1 HOUR, WITH ADDITIONAL RAINFALL UP TO 1 INCH POSSIBLE. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES. IMPACT...RAPID-ONSET FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES, AS WELL AS OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, ELGIN, CRYSTAL LAKE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, MCHENRY, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, HUNTLEY, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, ROSCOE, HARVARD, ROCKTON, MARENGO, POPLAR GROVE, GENOA, CARY AND PINGREE GROVE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS RAPID-ONSET FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR MAY ALREADY BE OCCURRING. PERSONS ALONG CREEKS, DRAINAGE DITCHES, AND OTHER WATERWAYS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO