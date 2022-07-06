ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs Add Isaiah Roby: 3 Things He Brings to Roster

By Zach Dimmitt
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3impLb_0gVs7OxY00

Isaiah Roby was claimed by the Spurs on Tuesday after being waived by the Thunder. What does he bring to San Antonio?

Who needs free agency anyway? The San Antonio Spurs might've made one of the more under-the-radar pickups of the offseason by claiming former Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Roby off waivers Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The Thunder released Roby on Sunday after he spent the last three seasons with the team. He was selected with the 75th overall pick in 2019 out of Nebraska, but has crafted himself into an NBA player that has proven versatility on both ends of the court.

The Spurs are in a clear rebuild and lack frontcourt depth. While Jakob Poeltl is set to reclaim his role as the starting center next season barring a trade, the addition of Roby gives the Spurs an interesting piece to build around for the foreseeable future.

Last season, he averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 51.4 percent shooting. But what exactly can he bring to San Antonio?

Stretch-Big Ability

Roby isn't yet the kind of big man that can be used as a consistent pick-and-pop guy from midrange, but he allows for adequate floor spacing due to the threat he brings as a 3-point shooter.

Last season, he went 44-99 (44 percent) from deep. Making 44 percent from that range with just under 100 attempts bodes well for his longterm usage as a shooter, especially considering he has a nice-looking shot that can extend out a few feet behind the line. His ability to get his feet and lower body set pre-catch allows him to get off a quick shot that can beat the closeout easily.

Underrated Passer & Decision-Maker

His stats may not reflect it, but Roby is an intelligent playmaker that can make the extra pass or create something out of nothing. And with his size at 6-8, 230, this can be an dangerous trait for opposing defenses to deal with.

Here's just a few flashes of the basketball IQ that is clearly a natural part of his all-around game.

In the quick glance of Roby's highlights following his arrival to the Spurs, this play was one of his best, though it might get overlooked. During a career-high 30-point scoring night against the Blazers in late March, he pulled off an effective ball-fake followed by a nifty weak-hand bullet pass off the dribble to the cutter for two points. It was just one pass of many, but the ability to process the tight opening that was available and deliver a pinpoint assist with his non-dominant hand was exceptional on this play.

Here, Roby slips the pick-and-roll action and receives the pass from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Rather than forcing a shot up at the rim in the midrange, he uses his eyes to bait the help defender to run to the open cutter before dishing it out to the gap for the open 3-pointer.

Defensive Impact

Roby had a career-high six blocks against the Blazers in the fourth-to-last game of the season and has shown he can be a disruptor on the inside against the league's best.

This includes back-to-back MVP and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who Roby had a few impressive blocks against.

Despite getting out-muscled on the glass, Roby recovered and swatted Jokic's attempt at the rim. Roby blocked Jokic a second time later in the quarter, keeping the ball inbounds once again to create an offensive possession going the other way.

Here, Roby gets beat on the initial step by Karl-Anthony Towns, but manages to recover well and force the All-Star into an awkward attempt at the rim that is pried loose with authority.

Given the lack of big men on the Spurs roster as of now, Roby could easily find consistent minutes for himself next season as he enters his fourth year in the league.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NBA Draft 2022: What Spurs are getting in Jeremy Sochan

A basketball life that started in England and made stops in Poland, Germany and America. A versatile talent. A buzz cut of blond hair, reflecting a big personality. For the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs, who possessed four of the top 40 picks in the NBA Draft, the ninth pick offered a variety of avenues. Instead of going for the potential of a draft-and-stash prospect or making a trade, San Antonio went after one of the most fascinating prospects in the class — Jeremy Sochan.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Roby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Antonio Spurs#Espn
BCBulletin

Guard Ky Bowman Added to San Antonio Spurs Summer Roster

Former Boston College guard Ky Bowman is looking to catch on in the NBA again, as he was invited to the San Antonio Spurs summer league team. Bowman, last was with the Golden State Warriors in 2020, filling in at guard as the team was decimated with injuries. During that season, in which he split time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Bowman averaged 7.4 points per game while turning in 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds. Bowman was waived by the Warriors on November 20, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Inside The Spurs

Spurs Claim Isaiah Roby on Waivers After Thunder Release

The San Antonio Spurs are in the early stage of a rebuilding effort. Using roster spots for young players with upside is a common strategy for teams in such a state. Among the top names available in a significantly depleted remaining free agency market was Isaiah Roby. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021-22, but was placed on waivers due to a position logjam on Tuesday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
ClutchPoints

3 moves Nuggets still must make after first weekend of 2022 NBA free agency

The Denver Nuggets are looking to round out their roster via 2022 NBA free agency. Nuggets GM Calvin Booth has now given head coach Michael Malone a pretty good squad. Denver has a variety of options to mix and match, especially with the acquisition of Bruce Brown. This was an important coup for the Nuggets. While the Brooklyn Nets concentrate on figuring out how to get beyond the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant brouhaha, Booth took some fruit from the Nets’ free agent tree by signing the 6’4″ Brown for a deal of two years and $13 million.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Notre Dame Rumors

As the Big Ten and SEC grow, Notre Dame remains the last iconic college football brand without a home. And according to FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd, for college football to avoid falling victim to being too regional, the Fighting Irish joining the Big Ten would be massive for the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
All Knicks

Carmelo Anthony Update: Should New York Knicks Sign for Reunion?

Per the New York Post as of a month ago, New York Knicks management was having "internal conversations about (Carmelo) Anthony," which would bring the Brooklyn native back to New York City. The 10-time All-Star previously spent six memorable seasons in New York (2011-17) after rising to prominence at Syracuse. His time with the Knicks, who brought him aboard in a trade with Denver, included a run to the NBA scoring title in 2013.
BROOKLYN, NY
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
215
Followers
161
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy