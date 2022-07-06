Spurs Add Isaiah Roby: 3 Things He Brings to Roster

Isaiah Roby was claimed by the Spurs on Tuesday after being waived by the Thunder. What does he bring to San Antonio?

Who needs free agency anyway? The San Antonio Spurs might've made one of the more under-the-radar pickups of the offseason by claiming former Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Roby off waivers Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The Thunder released Roby on Sunday after he spent the last three seasons with the team. He was selected with the 75th overall pick in 2019 out of Nebraska, but has crafted himself into an NBA player that has proven versatility on both ends of the court.

The Spurs are in a clear rebuild and lack frontcourt depth. While Jakob Poeltl is set to reclaim his role as the starting center next season barring a trade, the addition of Roby gives the Spurs an interesting piece to build around for the foreseeable future.

Last season, he averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 51.4 percent shooting. But what exactly can he bring to San Antonio?

Stretch-Big Ability

Roby isn't yet the kind of big man that can be used as a consistent pick-and-pop guy from midrange, but he allows for adequate floor spacing due to the threat he brings as a 3-point shooter.

Last season, he went 44-99 (44 percent) from deep. Making 44 percent from that range with just under 100 attempts bodes well for his longterm usage as a shooter, especially considering he has a nice-looking shot that can extend out a few feet behind the line. His ability to get his feet and lower body set pre-catch allows him to get off a quick shot that can beat the closeout easily.

Underrated Passer & Decision-Maker

His stats may not reflect it, but Roby is an intelligent playmaker that can make the extra pass or create something out of nothing. And with his size at 6-8, 230, this can be an dangerous trait for opposing defenses to deal with.

Here's just a few flashes of the basketball IQ that is clearly a natural part of his all-around game.

In the quick glance of Roby's highlights following his arrival to the Spurs, this play was one of his best, though it might get overlooked. During a career-high 30-point scoring night against the Blazers in late March, he pulled off an effective ball-fake followed by a nifty weak-hand bullet pass off the dribble to the cutter for two points. It was just one pass of many, but the ability to process the tight opening that was available and deliver a pinpoint assist with his non-dominant hand was exceptional on this play.

Here, Roby slips the pick-and-roll action and receives the pass from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Rather than forcing a shot up at the rim in the midrange, he uses his eyes to bait the help defender to run to the open cutter before dishing it out to the gap for the open 3-pointer.

Defensive Impact

Roby had a career-high six blocks against the Blazers in the fourth-to-last game of the season and has shown he can be a disruptor on the inside against the league's best.

This includes back-to-back MVP and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who Roby had a few impressive blocks against.

Despite getting out-muscled on the glass, Roby recovered and swatted Jokic's attempt at the rim. Roby blocked Jokic a second time later in the quarter, keeping the ball inbounds once again to create an offensive possession going the other way.

Here, Roby gets beat on the initial step by Karl-Anthony Towns, but manages to recover well and force the All-Star into an awkward attempt at the rim that is pried loose with authority.

Given the lack of big men on the Spurs roster as of now, Roby could easily find consistent minutes for himself next season as he enters his fourth year in the league.

