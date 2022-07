Daniel Boone High School JROTC cadets have returned home victorious after placing third in the National Sporter Air Rifle Championship which was held in Ohio June 23-25. The Daniel Boone JROTC marksmanship team has worked hard to rise through the ranks in the National Sporter Air Rifle Championship. In this competition, the top twenty-five marksmanship teams in the United States come together to compete for first place. Over the years, Boone’s team has risen from 27th to 8th and now 3rd in the nation.

GRAY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO