The Princess Star Joey King Reveals Scene From The Kissing Booth Franchise Where You Can Tell She Got Super Stoned While Filming

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Netflix)

From 2017 to 2019, Joey King led Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy, which King has said is officially wrapped up at this point. The YA romance franchise tells the story of a teen who has a secret crush on her school’s bad boy and is also besties with his brother. Such a lighthearted story would seem like a breeze to film, but the star of The Princess has hilariously revealed that she was once super high on the set while also divulging the exact scene she filmed while on the super effective edible.

When the 22-year-old actress recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (with substitute host Chelsea Handler), she shared that she was “never” going to tell her Kissing Booth edible story but decided on the spot that “enough time” had passed. Here’s what happened:

On my last day of filming Kissing Booth 2 and 3, I took an edible while we were filming. It was very unprofessional. I had seven more set-ups left. I still had more shots to do. And my friend Taylor, who played Marco, he wasn’t working and he took one, too, and I got like so violently high. You know when you’re really high, all you know how to say is ‘I’m so high?’ That’s where I was at. . . . If you’re a fan of The Kissing Booth, you’ll know what scene. I took it during the scene where me and my best friend Lee are on the boardwalk having a heart-to-heart about why I lied to him about college. I was just so effing high.

Pretty funny, right? Joey King told Chelsea Handler that she’s “not a party girl” but loves to partake in edibles. So on the last day of shooting the trilogy, she decided to get stoned and then filmed some major scenes for The Kissing Booth 2 & 3 (both movies were filmed back to back). As the actress shared, she was specifically high during a scene that takes place towards the end of the third installment, in which her character is on a boardwalk with Joel Courtney’s Lee.

If you’re curious and have a Netflix subscription, the scene Joey King is referring to happens at the 1 hour, 23 minute-mark in KB3. It’s a rather emotional and pivotal sequence in the film in which Elle resolves to pick which college she wants to attend based on her own interests rather than go by what best friend Lee or boyfriend Noah decide to go to. As you might recall, in The Kissing Booth 3 ending, Elle decides to study at USC and focus on game design.

While on the late night show, Joey King also admitted to getting high on new action film The Princess as well. For that film though, she was dealing with a ton of pain from all the action sequences she was filming and asked the set medic for something to ease her pain. As she shared, she was filming in Bulgaria, so the medicine she was given was not labeled in English. She ultimately took what was given to her and recalled feeling like she could still kick butt. Based on the star's work, it would appear that you really can't argue with the results of being (or feeling stoned) on set.

The Princess is now streaming on Hulu and received mixed reviews by critics and audiences alike. Joey King has a ton of exciting projects on the way, including Bullet Train, which drops on August 5 and an adaptation of Uglies that's heading to Netflix in the near future.

YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

