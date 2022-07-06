ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Dozens of lost pets turned in to local animal shelters around July 4th

By KSBY Staff
 2 days ago
The few days around the 4th of July are among the busiest for animal shelters as pets that are spooked by loud fireworks run away from home.

In the past five days, nearly 35 animals have been taken to Santa Barbara County animal shelters. Fifteen came in on Tuesday alone.

Those animals include 24 dogs, nine cats, and one rabbit.

"If you're missing your dog or cat, please check our website. It updates every 30 minutes for several days up to several weeks," said Jessica Wiebe, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Community Services Director. "Check all social media outlets, post on Nextdoor, the community pages that you lost an animal. Put a lost report in our database because anything that matches that description comes in will alert us at the desk so we can give you a call.">

Wiebe says it's also a good idea to get your pet microchipped because that makes it easier to locate the pet's owner.

Animal Services is offering "Get Your Pet Out of Jail Free" until July 9.

Click here to visit the Santa Barbara County Animal Services website for more information.

Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Police Chief Responds to Illegal Fireworks Issue

Santa Barbara's Chief of Police sent council members an update on their actions to curb illegal firework demonstrations following citizen complaints. Online forums such as edhat and Nextdoor.com have been flooded with posts and comments regarding late-night fireworks in several neighborhoods. Many people in the Westside and Eastside neighborhoods complain...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
