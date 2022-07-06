ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

UAH students send payload to space, first time in almost 10 years

By Emily Moessner
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — How many college students can say they designed and built a piece of equipment that has been to space and back? Not many. However, a group of students in the Space Hardware Club at the University of Alabama in Huntsville can say they can.

The students built a payload that was sent into space on a Terrier-Orion rocket out of NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, in Virginia, on June 24th, 2022.

Huntsville LGBTQ+ softball league announces 2022 fall sign-ups

The feat is something the students are proud of.

“Knowing that I put components onto a little board using solder and then it went up into space, and is coming back down and then we’re actually getting it back as well is cool,” said Tristan Carter, a senior Mechanical Engineering student. “I’ll actually be able to touch something that I put into space.”

“It was a tremendous feeling, it’s an addictive feeling, once you do something like this you feel like you can never stop,” said Tyler Ardrey, a senior studying Aerospace Engineering.

His comments were echoed by Matthew Bray, another senior studying Aerospace Engineering.

What is BookTok? Here are the best books according to TikTok

“It’s an awesome experience and I love being a part of it,” Bray said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150AUX_0gVs674f00
Ben Campbell holds the payload the members of Space Hardware Club developed. Matthew Bray, Tyler Ardrey, Tristan Carter, and David Tutunzhiu stand behind him. Image Credit: the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

So what is a payload?

“A payload is basically anything you send into space,” said Ben Campbell, a master’s student in Aerospace Systems Engineering and the project lead. “Throughout the history of space flight, a payload would typically be a satellite, or a probe, or a mars lander, or people event.”

Beloved Owens Cross Roads K9 celebrates her 2nd birthday!

“Payload is basically whatever’s at the top of the rocket that you’re trying to send into space,” Campbell continued.

The payload created by the Space Hardware Club is small but collects immeasurable amounts of data.

“It’s a dinner-plate-sized deck of electronics, that has stuff like accelerometers, gyroscopes, a Geiger counter, temperature sensors, humidity air pressure, a bunch of stuff,” Campbell said. “Basically, giving us the eyes and ears of what all is going on during this whole flight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQ5eA_0gVs674f00
The payload created by the Space Hardware Club. Image Credit: The University of Alabama in Huntsville.

The data collection starts at takeoff and collects information every step of the way. That data gives the project members information about what may need to be changed for future missions/flights.

The students are already analyzing the data.

“We need to make sure our payload can handle this section of flight where it’s like we might be getting blasted with radiation here we have this acceleration event here,” Campbell said as an example. “We need to make sure we can survive all that” he continued.

The payload the club created isn’t for a class and the students aren’t graded on it. So, it is purely a learning experience.

“It really gives you tangible experience that I think really opens the door, that a lot of people don’t have,” said Tyler Ardrey.

Swim for Melissa, Miracle Bash return to help NICU babies

“Actually getting some of these components into space and seeing the data come through and come back and dig down and analyze some of that data seen in space is an awesome feeling,” said Matthew Bray.

Many of the students have dreams of becoming astronauts or working in the space field.

Sending hardware he helped build into space was kind of a full-circle moment for Bray.

He told News 19 that his father was an Aerospace Engineering student and that he [Matthew] was born in Cape Canaveral, Fla., so he grew up watching shuttle launches.

“I’ve been exposed to a lot of the aerospace engineering industry and to finally be a part of it, and show my knowledge, and kind of apply some of my knowledge I’m learning throughout my academics… it’s an exciting feeling,” Bray said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG

Alabama KFC employees stage walkout over broken air conditioning system

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Employees at the Hartselle Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) walked out over the weekend, citing poor working conditions. According to the employees, the chicken wasn’t the only thing cooking. Employees at the Hartselle KFC told News 19 their air conditioning system was broken for more...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Boomtown: Exploring the MidCity District

Most projects start with a blank slate or an empty piece of land. The MidCity project started with a dying mall. It was a mall you once could find at the intersection of Research Park and University Drive. "It was failing," said Shane Davis, director of Urban and Economic Development...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Virginia State
Huntsville, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Local
Alabama Education
Huntsville, AL
Education
theredstonerocket.com

Redstone honors good neighbors in community

At the Armed Forces Celebration luncheon, Redstone leadership inducted the 2022 class of Redstone Arsenal Good Neighbors – retired Brig. Gen. Bob Drolet, Annette Hall, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charlie Miller and Mike Ward. The Good Neighbor program was founded in 2010 to recognize members from the Tennessee Valley...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Developers break ground on new 'live' and 'stay' hotel in Huntsville

Developers have broken ground on a new hotel brand coming to Huntsville. Called WaterWalk, it is located at 1550 Perimeter Parkway NW near the intersection of Research Park Boulevard and University Drive. The 126-room building is set to open in fall 2023. The concept offers both “Live” and “Stay” options...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Aerospace Engineering#Payload#Uah#Education#The Space Hardware Club#The University Of Alabama#Mechanical Engineering
WAAY-TV

Parlor Doughnuts bringing a new type of treat to Huntsville

A new kind of doughnut is coming to Huntsville. Parlor Doughnuts plans an August opening at 2500 Clinton Ave., Suite B, in Campus No. 805. Elliott Crow, co-owner of the Huntsville location, says Parlor’s signature “Layered Doughnut” sets them apart from the traditional cake or yeast style.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

‘I love my job!’: Guntersville woman featured in new Chick-Fil-A commercial

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 82-year-old Hospitality Director at Chick-Fil-A in Guntersville has landed her own commercial. Carol Beck was recently featured in the restaurant’s employee-highlighting commercial series titled “The Little Things.” Our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam spoke to Carol along with the owners of the Guntersville location this week.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Strong to severe storms possible in Alabama next three days

Hot and humid weather will lead to more summertime pop-up showers and storms over the next three days in Alabama. Some of those storms could pack a punch, with damaging wind gusts, deadly lightning and heavy rain. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added the risk for severe weather for parts...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WHNT News 19

WellStone to host hiring event to tackle workforce shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A North Alabama nonprofit mental health center will be hosting a job fair on Friday, July 22. WellStone serves roughly 14,000 children, teens and adults every year. They have 66 different programs, like outpatient therapy, psychiatric services group homes for severe mental illness, emergency services for those in mental health crisis, and intensive outpatient programs for those with substance abuse issues.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

COVID numbers highest since February

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 cases have reached the highest numbers since February. Dr. Wes Stubblefield, North Alabama’s district medical officer for the state health department, said while the numbers are rising, the severity of the strains is lowering. “That immunity is starting to wear off,” Dr. Stubblefield said....
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy