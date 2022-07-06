ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Illinois residents injured in Morrison County crash

By Zach Hacker zach.hacker@apgecm.com
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OXRB_0gVs61mJ00

Two Illinois residents were injured, Tuesday, in a one-vehicle crash south of Little Falls.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joseph W. Sturk, 56, and Teresa A.C. Sturk, 52, both of Aurora, Illinois, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

According to the report, at about 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, the State Patrol was alerted to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and Harness Road, about three miles south of Little Falls in Bellevue Township. Upon arrival, responders learned Joseph Sturk was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot eastbound on Highway 10.

As they approached the intersection with Harness Road, for undisclosed reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and drove into the center median. The small SUV struck the median approach and went airborne for a short distance before traveling in the west ditch. The Honda then crossed back over the median and came to a rest in the east ditch of Highway 10.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and the airbag did deploy in the vehicle, according to the State Patrol. The passenger was wearing her seat belt at the time of the incident, while the driver was not.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Comments / 1

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
gowatertown.net

Central Minnesota man dies in grain bin accident

FREEPORT, Minn.-— A 34-year-old Freeport, Minnesota man is dead after a grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at 1:49 p.m. for a medical in Oak Township. The caller said the man, who police have identified as Thomas Holdvogt, was found unresponsive by a family member inside a grain bin.
FREEPORT, MN
WSPY NEWS

Huntley man killed in Kane County ATV crash

A Huntley man was killed in an ATV crash in Kane County Monday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Elpidio Marcelo was heading north on Ridgefield Blvd in unincorporated Rutland Township when he left the roadway, crashed into a mailbox, and then into a tree. Marcelo was was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. A passenger, who is a 21-year-old woman from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening-injuries where she is being treated.
KANE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Little Falls, MN
County
Morrison County, MN
State
Illinois State
Morrison County, MN
Accidents
City
Bellevue, IL
Morrison County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Little Falls, MN
Accidents
City
Aurora, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

24-year-old man flown to hospital with serious injuries after rear-ending semi near Harvard

A 24-year-old man was flown to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he rear-ended a semi-truck on Route 173 west of Harvard Thursday morning. The Harvard Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:50 a.m. Thursday to Route 173 and Marshall Street in unincorporated Chemung for a two-vehicle crash with […] The post 24-year-old man flown to hospital with serious injuries after rear-ending semi near Harvard appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
HARVARD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two people burned in Aurora fires

The Aurora Fire Department says two people were seriously burned within just one week. On July 4 firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Chesapeake Drive for a grease fire in a kitchen. A 37-year-old man had tried to put out the fire and was severely burned in the process. He had to go a trauma and burn center in critical condition.
AURORA, IL
KCRG.com

Police: Illinois gunman planned more attacks

Iowa State Patrol performs more than 4,000 traffic stops over holiday weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says it performed more than four thousand traffic stops over the holiday weekend. Colorado amusement park to unveil highest looping roller coaster in US. Updated: 4 hours ago. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado...
ILLINOIS STATE
kvsc.org

Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Changes at Mississippi River Park in Stearns County

Authorities are searching a portion of the Mississippi River and a surrounding park in Stearns County for a missing 6-year-old girl whose mother was found dead of an apparent suicide. Officials believe Lisa Wade may have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before the Northfield woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Mayo Clinic Ambulance
WSPY NEWS

Semi rollover in Montgomery snarls traffic

A semi-truck rollover accident snarled traffic in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon. It happened at Aucutt Road just east of Orchard Road at around 3:30. Traffic was restricted, but businesses in the area were still accessible. The Montgomery Police Department says the road reopened late Wednesday night. No one was hurt. Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, IL
starvedrock.media

Armed Robbery Reported At Streator Bank

A credit union was reportedly robbed in Streator. Just before 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon, a message was sent out by the Illinois State Police announcing a robbery at Streator Community Credit Union. The message mentioned that a gun was displayed and that the suspect's White Ford Explorer was last seen in the area of Elm and Sherman Streets. It's thought to have passenger side rear end damage.
STREATOR, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after ATV crash in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an ATV crash in Kane County. At about 12:45 a.m. Monday, Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 18N800 block of Ridgefield Boulevard for reports of an ATV crash. According to the initial investigation, the ATV had...
KANE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois teen given 10 years for meth and gun charges

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — 19-year-old Kira Wall was sentenced Thursday to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one methamphetamine possession charge and four years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Associate Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane accepted Wall’s guilty plea in Thursday’s hearing...
GALESBURG, IL
KCRG.com

7th person dies from injuries in Illinois July 4 shooting

Cyber attack at Cedar Rapids Schools shuts down summer programming for the week. Hundreds of families in the Cedar Rapids school district no longer have summer programming this week due to a cyberattack. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Community School Board will meet Wednesday to discuss ways the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KICK AM 1530

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Naperville police investigate Tuesday night carjacking

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Naperville police are investigating a carjacking which took place Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Naper Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. for the report of the carjacking, police said. Soon after parking his vehicle, three subjects approached the victim. The...
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
192
Followers
222
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy