Illinois residents injured in Morrison County crash

Two Illinois residents were injured, Tuesday, in a one-vehicle crash south of Little Falls.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joseph W. Sturk, 56, and Teresa A.C. Sturk, 52, both of Aurora, Illinois, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

According to the report, at about 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, the State Patrol was alerted to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and Harness Road, about three miles south of Little Falls in Bellevue Township. Upon arrival, responders learned Joseph Sturk was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot eastbound on Highway 10.

As they approached the intersection with Harness Road, for undisclosed reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and drove into the center median. The small SUV struck the median approach and went airborne for a short distance before traveling in the west ditch. The Honda then crossed back over the median and came to a rest in the east ditch of Highway 10.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and the airbag did deploy in the vehicle, according to the State Patrol. The passenger was wearing her seat belt at the time of the incident, while the driver was not.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.