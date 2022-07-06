Authorities identify man killed in wreck on Drake Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed that 26-year-old Jose Ramirez died at the scene of the crash.

Officials told News 19 that the crash resulted in Ramirez being trapped in the car.

According to Huntsville Police, the crash happened at the corner of Drake Avenue and Ivy Avenue around 6:43 p.m.