Spring 2022 Dean’s Lists: URI, Fairfield U, Connecticut College

Newport, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 339 Ocean Ave. Lot A for $11 million. In September of 2021, Lila Delman Compass sold Lot B of the ‘Seaward’ Compound with two existing residences for $16 million. The combined sale of both lots totals $27 million. Kendra Toppa, Newport County sales manager/managing broker, and Eric Kirton, associate broker, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in both transactions. Alexander Walsh Esq., with Sayer Regan & Thayer, LLP represented the seller and Eric Chappell Esq., with Chapell & Chappell, represented the buyer.
