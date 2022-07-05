Spring 2022 Dean’s Lists: URI, Fairfield U, Connecticut College

The housing crisis in Providence is not new, but it has reached a crisis point. But what better time to ask how the City of Providence will address the issue than an election year. It is time to be worthy of the Creative Capital moniker by underwriting affordable shelter for our citizens, gathering market forces, government muscle, and responsible design into smart, innovative, yet practical solutions. Let’s start with a commitment to new housing on North Main Street.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 18 HOURS AGO