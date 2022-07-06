ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byrnes Mill, MO

Byrnes Mill denied reimbursement for road project

By Katelyn Mary Skaggs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Byrnes Mill ended up footing the majority of the bill to repair Franks Road after part of it collapsed and was closed to traffic following heavy flooding in April 2017. City Administrator Debbie LaVenture said the repairs cost a total of $303,777, and a second phase...

Washington Missourian

Highway 47 improvements get green light from MoDOT

Improvements totalling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair got final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The project, which is expected to start coinstruction in 2026, is part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The first phase of Highway construction is expected to require $68.59 million from the federal government and $17.45 million from the state, according to the highway and bridge construction schedule.
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Plans to replace mobile home park move forward

Timing is apparently everything, at least when it comes to converting a mobile home park in west Imperial into a subdivision of 48 small-lot homes. The Jefferson County Council voted 6-0 on June 27 to advance to a final vote a request from Meridian Development to rezone a 23-acre parcel on Rhonda Sue Drive near Old Hwy. 21 and East Swaller Road from planned mixed residential to planned single-family, which would pave the way for the subdivision to be developed.
IMPERIAL, MO
Washington Missourian

Union fireworks spark interest

Union’s annual fireworks extravaganza on July 3 drew a larger than normal crowd to Veterans Memorial Park. “Just like our other events, it’s very difficult to get a number of how many people were there on site,” Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday. “But by the end of the night, the (parking) lot was more full than last year, so I would say that it seems like there were more people on location.”
UNION, MO
City
Byrnes Mill, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
moderncampground.com

New Glamping Site Coming to Augusta

Glamping opportunities may soon await the Augusta (St. Charles, Missouri) area. As per a report, Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future glampsite...
AUGUSTA, MO
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Madison County Poised to Violate State Law at Special Meeting / Trying to Circumvent Elected Chairman –

This special meeting needs to be canceled before they embarrass themselves any further. Improper Notice of suggested agenda items, according to county ordinance. Board lacks statutory powers to prescribe and remove duties of the chairman and vice-chairman. At least 12 members of the Madison County Board called for a Special...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Attorney General threatens to sue cities and counties for funding travel for abortions

Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants to stop Missouri cities and counties from using taxpayer dollars to pay for travel to other states for abortions. The Attorney General’s office warns that using taxpayer dollars, American Rescue Plan Act funds, or other revenue to fund abortions is “plainly illegal” under Missouri law. Schmitt says,” St. Louis City and County, Kansas City, and any others who attempt to authorize taxpayer-funded abortions will be met with a lawsuit.”
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Traffic stopped at I-44 westbound near Pacfic

PACIFIC, Mo. – Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 westbound near Pacific, Missouri, as crews work to clear the scene of a crash. As of 4:30 p.m., all three lanes of traffic westbound are blocked. Emergency crews are at the scene assisting with a crash investigation. Backups are expected...
PACIFIC, MO
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
myleaderpaper.com

Pro-choice march draws hundreds to Twin Cities

More than 300 people marched in the Twin City area on Monday, July 4, protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. The march, organized by Sadie Sechrest, 29, and Ashley Elliott, 28, both of De Soto, started at the Festus Library and proceeded east, ending at the Twin City Little League Fields on the east side of Hwy. 67.
DE SOTO, MO
5 On Your Side

Waffle company to open 147,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse operation in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A maker of waffle products is opening a $35 million, 147,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility in Hazelwood. Marson Foods, based in Carson City, Nevada, will lease the space at 1590 Tradeport Drive in the Hazelwood TradePort industrial park, which is owned by Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, the company said in a news release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Mercy St. Louis Begins Treatment With Mevion Compact Proton Therapy System

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, announced today that the first patient was treated at the David C. Pratt Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital St. Louis on July 5th with the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005159/en/ Leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on the new Mercy Proton Therapy Center. Left to right: Dr. David Meiners, Mercy St. Louis President; Steve Mackin, Mercy President and CEO; Tina Yu, Mevion CEO and President; Dr. Robert Frazier, Division Chief of Radiation Oncology at Mercy St. Louis; Joe Pecoraro, Mercy St. Louis Executive Director of Oncology Services; John Timmerman, Mercy St. Louis Vice President of Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Farmington

(Farmington) A 76 year old man from Farmington was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while he was trying to cross the road on Highway 32 west of North Washington Street. James Dudley had to be airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The accident happened just after...
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events July 7-14

Genealogy class, 4-5:30 p.m., Northwest Branch of the Jefferson County Library, 5680 Hwy PP, High Ridge. Topic: Migration patterns of early Jefferson County residents. Register at jeffcolib.org or call 636-677-8186. Information: Shawn Thacker, 636-677-8186 or sthacker@jeffcolib.org. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Democratic poll workers sought for upcoming elections

County Clerk Ken Waller said he’s seeking people to work polling places on Election Day as judges representing the Democratic Party. He said there’s a shortage of Democratic poll workers heading into the Aug. 2 primary election. “We need to get up to our full complement of judges...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

