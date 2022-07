Last Updated on July 6, 2022 by Beacon Credit Union. Beacon Credit Union’s Project Spotlight kicked off voting on July 1, running through July 31, 2022. Everyone in the community is encouraged to vote for their favorite cause either online or in their local Beacon Member Center. Each individual may vote once per day per community. After voting, the public may share to Facebook or Twitter to encourage others to vote for their favorite organization. Last year, Project Spotlight received over 60,000 votes in the one month period. Nominations were taken earlier this spring via member center and online submissions.

CASS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO