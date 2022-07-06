ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ghost Brothers are back with a new season of ‘Fright Club’

By Marcia Parris, Ojinika Obiekwe
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nothing seems to phase The Ghostbrothers when they are watching potential paranormal videos on “Fright Club.”

They are back for another season, which will bring some familiar faces into the mix. “Fright Club” airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on Travel Channel. It also streams on Discovery+.

